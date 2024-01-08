Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has conducted a poll through the Motsweding FM radio station, asking listeners their opinion on the dismissal of Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande. The poll comes in the wake of serious allegations against Nzimande, including corruption and receiving kickbacks from service providers.

Democratic Alliance Calls for Action

The Democratic Alliance (DA), a major opposition party in South Africa, has taken a firm stance on the issue. They are planning to open a criminal case against Minister Nzimande and are seeking to mobilize on college campuses nationwide to pressure President Cyril Ramaphosa into dismissing Nzimande. This initiative is based on allegations of corruption and kickbacks from service providers working with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), an entity that Nzimande oversees.

Allegations Against Minister Nzimande

Minister Blade Nzimande finds himself in a precarious position with claims made against him. These include assertions that he used departmental funds to support the South African Communist Party (SACP) and received kickbacks from NSFAS service providers. Leaked audio recordings have also surfaced, purportedly revealing details of corruption within the NSFAS.

In the face of these serious allegations, Nzimande has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He has stated that he will contest the matter legally and suggests that the allegations are part of a calculated campaign intended to undermine his efforts to fight corruption and ensure clean governance within the NSFAS.