Public Grievance Redressal Camp in Bemina: Government’s Step Towards Addressing Developmental Concerns

On January 3rd, the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp in Bemina, a part of the Shalteng Tehsil in the Srinagar District. The event was a part of the weekly Block Diwas program, an initiative aimed at bringing government administration closer to the citizens and addressing developmental concerns without delay.

Public Participation and Grievances

The camp attracted attendees from various areas within the Shalteng Tehsil, including Bemina, Parimpora, Qamarwari, Boatman Colony, Bilal Colony, and Umer Colony. The grievances aired by the public included the need for better drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, road improvements, upgrades to public parks, and enhanced transport services within the area.

Immediate Response and Assurance

After hearing the issues, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad sought immediate responses from district officers. He assured the community that their legitimate demands would receive prompt attention and action. On-the-spot directions were given to concerned officers for time-bound redressal of the public issues.

Concurrent Efforts and Future Plans

Similar initiatives have been taken across Jammu and Kashmir. Public Grievance Redressal Camps have been organized in areas like Jammu North, Kulna Palmar, and Kulgam. The Department of Labour & Employment in Ramban is also scheduled to host a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Dak Banglow Mahu on January 4, 2024, to address the concerns of construction workers. These efforts reflect the government’s commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance.