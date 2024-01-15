Public Consultation Begins for Updated Hampshire Minerals and Waste Plan

As we look towards a sustainable future, an updated Hampshire Minerals and Waste Plan, a collaboration between Hampshire County Council, New Forest National Park Authority, Portsmouth City Council, Southampton City Council, and South Downs National Park Authority, has been launched for an eight-week public consultation. The collective aim is to ensure a steady and adequate supply of minerals for construction and efficient waste management in the region. This new initiative invites feedback from residents, businesses, public organizations, and other stakeholders.

The Revised Proposal

The proposal has undergone revision according to current legislation and feedback from a previous draft consultation. It outlines potential sites for sand and gravel supply, as well as waste processing, recycling, and disposal facilities. The list of potential sites includes Andover Sidings, Ashley Manor Farm, Hamble Airfield, Midgham Farm, Purple Haze – Ringwood Forest, Bordon Garrison, and Prince Philip Barracks.

Evidence-based Planning for the Future

An evidence-based approach is at the heart of the plan. It is in sync with national planning policies and is set to guide local authorities in their decision-making process on planning applications for mineral extraction and waste infrastructure. This strategy aims to build a future where construction materials and waste are managed efficiently, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing benefits for the local economy and communities.

Public Participation and Next Steps

Public feedback is a crucial component of this consultation process. Views can be submitted online until March 5. Once this phase is complete, the plan will be submitted to the Government Planning Inspectorate for scrutiny. An examination is scheduled for 2025, and if successful, the plan could be adopted by the authorities in 2026. This inclusive process ensures that the voices of all stakeholders are heard, and their interests are considered in shaping the future of the region’s mineral and waste management.