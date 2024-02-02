Psych Capital PLC Secures Additional Grant for Innovative Psilocybin Study on Anorexia Nervosa

Psych Capital PLC, a media firm and investor based in London, specializing in psychedelic medicines, has been awarded an additional grant for a Phase 1 Proof of Concept (POC) study. The study focuses on psilocybin-assisted therapy for patients suffering from anorexia nervosa. The grant, issued by the Institute for Integrative Psychedelic Research (IPR-TLV) at the University of Tel Aviv, is a testament to the burgeoning acceptance and integration of psychedelic-assisted treatments for severe mental health conditions.

Groundbreaking Research

The research, conducted by the Department of Eating Disorders at the Sheba Medical Center, located in Tel HaShomer, near Tel Aviv, is a pioneering venture in the field of mental health. By employing psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by more than 200 species of mushrooms, the study aims to explore innovative treatments for anorexia nervosa - a potentially life-threatening eating disorder.

Commercial Partnership and Expansion

Ontario, Canada-based medical therapy developer, Shortwave Pharma Inc is the exclusive commercial partner for this study. Acquired by Psych Capital in the previous year, Shortwave Pharma's involvement underscores the company's commitment to advancing psychedelic-assisted therapies. The acquisition is also an indication of Psych Capital's strategic expansions in the psychedelic medicines industry.

Influence of Conflict on Mental Health

Rivki Stern, CEO of Psych Capital, opines that the ongoing conflict in Israel is leading to an increased consideration of innovative treatments for mental health conditions, often exacerbated by war and crisis. The company foresees that this trend will expedite the regulatory acceptance of psychedelic-based medicines for mental health issues in Israel, thus marking a pivotal shift in the landscape of mental health treatment.