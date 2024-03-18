Prosper Chitambara Advocates for Sustainable Debt Strategy Amid Zimbabwe's Rising $17.7 Billion Debt

Amid Zimbabwe's escalating public debt, now estimated at US$17.7 billion, senior economist Prosper Chitambara highlights the urgent need for a sustainable arrears clearance strategy focused on inclusive and sustainable growth. Speaking at a business indaba in Harare, Chitambara pointed out the detrimental impact of the country's debt situation on economic development and external sustainability. With 76% of bilateral and multilateral debt in arrears, the path to financial stability seems fraught with challenges.

Chronicle of Debt and Attempts at Resolution

Over the past decade, the Zimbabwean government has embarked on a series of initiatives to mitigate its debt crisis, with limited success. Key strategies include the 2010 Sustainable and Holistic Debt Strategy, the 2012 Zimbabwe Accelerated Arrears Clearance Debt and Development Strategy, and the 2015 Lima Strategy aimed at clearing $1.8 billion in arrears to major international financial institutions. Despite clearing its obligations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2016, Zimbabwe's access to new international loans remains blocked until it settles all remaining arrears.

Institutional Challenges and the Need for Reform

Chitambara criticized the unsustainable borrowing practices, emphasizing the role of political and economic instability in exacerbating the debt situation. He pointed out the dire financial state of State-owned enterprises and parastatals, which have accumulated significant losses, thereby increasing fiscal risks. The establishment of a High-level Structured Dialogue Platform (HSDP) with creditors and development partners marks a step towards institutionalizing dialogue on economic and governance reforms essential for debt resolution.

Pathways to Sustainable Economic Growth

For Zimbabwe to overcome its debt challenges, Chitambara advocates a strategy centered on inclusive and sustainable growth, productivity, competitiveness, and structural economic transformation. He also underscores the importance of a stable political environment and maintaining price stability through controlled money supply growth and public spending. As Zimbabwe navigates these turbulent financial waters, the need for comprehensive reform and strategic economic management has never been more critical.