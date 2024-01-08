en English
BNN Newsroom

Proposed Sawtelle Redevelopment Project Aims to Balance Density and Affordability

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
In the heart of Sawtelle, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, a new chapter is set to unfold. Elliot Nayssan of EJKS, LLC, has submitted a development application to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning for the construction of a seven-story building featuring 92 apartments. The proposed site, located at 1717 S. Beloit Avenue, merely a stone’s throw away from the 405 Freeway, currently hosts five homes set to be demolished to make way for the ambitious project.

Breaking Down the Blueprint

The proposed building is expected to house a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, offering a variety of living spaces to cater to a diverse demographic. As a nod to the city’s growing concerns about vehicle congestion and environmental sustainability, the project has incorporated parking facilities for 107 vehicles within its plan.

Trading Density for Affordability

In an interesting move that echoes the city’s push for affordable housing, Nayssan is seeking density bonus incentives. These incentives, typically offered to developers willing to include low-income housing in their projects, would allow the construction of a larger building than what the zoning regulations would ordinarily permit. In return, 14 of the 92 apartments will be earmarked as very low-income affordable housing units, offering a lifeline to those struggling to keep up with the city’s soaring rental prices.

A Transforming Neighborhood

The proposed project is a testament to the ongoing transformation within Sawtelle. The architect for this project, Sam Ghanouni, has previously partnered with Nayssan on another apartment complex in the area, demonstrating a continued commitment to reshaping the neighborhood. This redevelopment initiative contributes to a broader trend of revitalization that is sweeping across Sawtelle, signaling an era of growth and evolution for this dynamic neighborhood.

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

