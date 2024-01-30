Proposed Residential Development to Transform KLO Road in Kelowna

A transformative residential development is on the horizon for KLO Road, adjacent to Immaculata Regional High School in Kelowna. The ambitious project, proposed by the forward-thinking Acacia Garden Properties Development Corp., envisages a four-storey apartment building complemented by five three-storey townhouse structures.

Residential Blueprint

This innovative residential development is poised to house a total of 74 units. The apartment building will host 44 units while the cluster of townhouses will accommodate 30 units. The multifaceted unit distribution includes 11 one-bedroom units, 25 one-bedroom units with dens, 8 two-bedroom homes, and a generous provision of 30 three-bedroom townhouse units. The balanced distribution of units caters to various housing needs, thereby accommodating a diverse demographic.

Aligning with City's Vision

Acacia Garden Properties Development Corp. has astutely aligned its project with the city's vision for moderate to higher density residential development. This strategic harmony is expected to meet the escalating demand for housing in the region. Further, it advances the city's growth strategy by positioning itself within a core area neighborhood and a transit-supportive corridor, thereby enhancing accessibility and convenience for residents.

Infrastructure and Approval

The development is not just about providing homes; it emphasizes lifestyle enhancements as well. The blueprint includes underground parking provisions for apartment dwellers and attached garages for townhouse residents. Thoughtfully, infrastructure is also in place for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, signalling a commitment to sustainable living practices. However, before this groundbreaking project materializes, it needs to navigate the approval labyrinth. It must undergo rigorous review by various staff departments and finally earn the stamp of approval from the city council.