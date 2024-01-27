Proposed Immigration Authority in Pakistan Raises National Security Concerns

In a move that has sparked a flurry of objections and reservations, the federal government of Pakistan has drafted an ordinance for the establishment of the 'Pakistan Immigration, Passport and Visa Authority'. The proposed statute, however, has raised several red flags amongst various stakeholders, owing to the potential threats it could pose to national security and the integrity of sensitive data management.

The Draft and the Concerns

As part of the drafting process, the Interior Ministry sought input from high-level offices such as the Establishment Division, Finance, Foreign Affairs, the FIA, ISI, and the Intelligence Bureau. These consultations brought to light critical concerns regarding the proposed authority's operational structure. The ordinance proposes the new authority to function as an autonomous body, analogous to the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, with its decisions being influenced by both the government and a board of directors that includes members from the private sector.

Stakeholders have voiced worries that the involvement of private sector directors could inadvertently lead to the leakage of sensitive data, including information on military and security personnel. They argue that such exposure could pose significant national security risks.

Control Over Exit Control List

Another significant objection raised against the draft ordinance is the proposed transfer of control over the Exit Control List (ECL) from the FIA to the new autonomous authority. The ECL, managed under the ECL Ordinance 1981, plays a pivotal role in monitoring criminals, wanted individuals, and terrorists. It also serves as a preventive measure against anti-state activities and the violation of international laws.

Acknowledging the FIA's Achievements

Stakeholders have underscored the commendable efforts of the FIA's Anti-Human Smuggling Wings in controlling human trafficking. This system has received international recognition from the UNODC, CMPD, and the US government. Stakeholders emphasize that the establishment of a new authority could potentially jeopardize these effective efforts and the accolades they have brought to Pakistan on the global stage.

In light of these concerns, the establishment of the 'Pakistan Immigration, Passport and Visa Authority' appears to be a matter of intense debate. The resultant discourse will undoubtedly shape the future of immigration control and security measures in Pakistan.