Prof. Peter Twumasi's Political Ambitions Suffer a Blow in NPP Primary Election

In a significant political setback, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has suffered a resounding defeat in his bid to secure a parliamentary seat for the Ahafo Ano South West constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Out of a total of 364 votes cast in the primary election, Twumasi could only secure a paltry seven votes, landing him in the last position among four candidates.

A Clear Winner

The overwhelming majority of the votes went to Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, who decisively emerged victorious with a mammoth 357 votes. The outcome of these primaries signaled a clear preference among the NPP delegates, casting a shadow over Twumasi's immediate political ambitions.

Controversies and Criticisms

Twumasi's tenure as the Director General of the NSA saw him in the eye of several storms. At the center of multiple controversies, the Professor faced significant criticism from sporting industry stakeholders. His directive to football clubs to construct their own stadiums and the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium during the festive season were met with harsh backlash. These actions triggered calls for his resignation and cast a pall over his political aspirations.

Unfounded Confidence?

Despite the challenges and the eventual primary election outcome, Twumasi maintained optimism about his prospects. His confidence was founded on his contributions to the party and his track record in the sporting industry. However, the election results suggest that this confidence may have been misplaced. As the dust settles on the election, it remains to be seen how this significant defeat will impact his standing within the sports industry and his future political ambitions.