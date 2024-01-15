Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange

London police have apprehended six pro-Palestine activists on suspicion of orchestrating a shutdown of the London Stock Exchange. The activists, all in their 20s and early 30s, intended to demonstrate against UK companies that facilitate business with the Israel Defense Force amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The protest, planned to last a week, involved chaining themselves to the stock exchange’s doors, deploying fire extinguishers, and releasing counterfeit bank notes within the premises. The Metropolitan Police, guided by intelligence from The Daily Express, intervened before the protests could commence.

Tip-off Leads to Arrests

Following a tip from The Daily Express, which had successfully infiltrated Palestine Action group meetings, the police arrested the six activists. The arrests took place in Liverpool, London, and Brighton, with the activists currently held in custody. The London Metropolitan Police, bracing for potential disturbances in the coming days, remains on high alert.

Rising Tensions Amidst Conflict

The arrests coincide with the centenary of the Israel-Hamas war, a conflict that has witnessed London hosting some of the largest demonstrations clamoring for a cease-fire in Gaza. The activists’ plot was designed to cause significant economic disruption, targeting UK companies that maintain business relationships with the Israel Defense Force.

Preventative Measures

In response to these developments, officials have begun coordinating with law enforcement agencies across the UK to ensure adequate resources are in place to handle any forthcoming disruptions. The London police, with their swift arrests, have demonstrated their commitment to maintaining order in the heart of the city’s financial district.