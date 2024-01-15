en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange

London police have apprehended six pro-Palestine activists on suspicion of orchestrating a shutdown of the London Stock Exchange. The activists, all in their 20s and early 30s, intended to demonstrate against UK companies that facilitate business with the Israel Defense Force amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The protest, planned to last a week, involved chaining themselves to the stock exchange’s doors, deploying fire extinguishers, and releasing counterfeit bank notes within the premises. The Metropolitan Police, guided by intelligence from The Daily Express, intervened before the protests could commence.

Tip-off Leads to Arrests

Following a tip from The Daily Express, which had successfully infiltrated Palestine Action group meetings, the police arrested the six activists. The arrests took place in Liverpool, London, and Brighton, with the activists currently held in custody. The London Metropolitan Police, bracing for potential disturbances in the coming days, remains on high alert.

Rising Tensions Amidst Conflict

The arrests coincide with the centenary of the Israel-Hamas war, a conflict that has witnessed London hosting some of the largest demonstrations clamoring for a cease-fire in Gaza. The activists’ plot was designed to cause significant economic disruption, targeting UK companies that maintain business relationships with the Israel Defense Force.

Preventative Measures

In response to these developments, officials have begun coordinating with law enforcement agencies across the UK to ensure adequate resources are in place to handle any forthcoming disruptions. The London police, with their swift arrests, have demonstrated their commitment to maintaining order in the heart of the city’s financial district.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
11 mins ago
Oil Prices Respond to Unfolding Developments in the Middle East
Oil prices are experiencing a downturn as market participants closely monitor unfolding developments in the Middle East. The geopolitical situation in the region, a significant oil-producing area, influences global oil markets due to potential impacts on supply. This shift in oil prices underscores the market’s sensitivity to events that could disrupt oil production or transportation.
Oil Prices Respond to Unfolding Developments in the Middle East
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
2 hours ago
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
2 hours ago
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
$40 Million Home Breaks Suburb Record Despite Need for Additional Work
13 mins ago
$40 Million Home Breaks Suburb Record Despite Need for Additional Work
The Ethical Dilemma of Advertising to Children: Exploring the Debate
24 mins ago
The Ethical Dilemma of Advertising to Children: Exploring the Debate
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
1 hour ago
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
2 mins
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
2 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
3 mins
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
3 mins
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
4 mins
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
5 mins
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
6 mins
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
7 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
13 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
20 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app