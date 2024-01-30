Private Sector Urged to Take Lead in Remote Work Policies Amid Traffic Crisis in Trinidad and Tobago

In a move that underscores the urgency of addressing Trinidad and Tobago's increasing traffic congestion issues, Public Administration Minister Allyson West has urged the nation's private sector to take the initiative in instituting work-from-home policies. She has asserted that the private sector should not be waiting for the government's lead to make such strategic decisions. This statement comes on the heels of heightened traffic chaos stemming from major highway construction and a recent pedestrian fatality on the Beetham Highway.

Clarifying Government's Position

Minister West was articulating the government's stance in response to the perception that the private sector was idling, awaiting guidance on remote work policies from government quarters. She emphasized that the government's remote work policy, currently under development, is specifically crafted for the public service and will not dictate the actions of the private sector.

The policy is anticipated to be finalized within the current fiscal year, after which it will be subjected to a thorough review by the Cabinet. The government is contemplating a remote work strategy, which includes the possibility for public employees to work from offices located closer to their homes, as opposed to working remotely from home.

Impact on Commuting and Health

A study by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean has spotlighted that commuters in Trinidad and Tobago spend an average of 110 minutes daily in transit. Calls for a work-from-home policy have been intensifying, not only to alleviate congestion but also to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and influenza transmission. However, West asserted that the public sector is not currently contemplating such a policy unless specific circumstances in certain units necessitate it.

The Urgency of Action

While the government deliberates on its remote work policy, the onus is now on the private sector to act decisively. As Minister West has emphasized, there is no need to await a government directive. Instituting work-from-home policies could potentially alleviate the traffic congestion plaguing the nation, improve work-life balance, and reduce health risks associated with commuting during a pandemic.