BNN Newsroom

Priscilla Presley’s Iconic Heart Necklace Inspires Latest Fashion Trend

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Priscilla Presley’s Iconic Heart Necklace Inspires Latest Fashion Trend

The release of Sofia Coppola’s latest cinematic endeavor on New Year’s Day has ignited a sartorial wildfire, catapulting Priscilla Presley-inspired fashion into the spotlight. In particular, the film has resurrected interest in one of Priscilla’s most iconic accessories – a heart-shaped necklace that she famously wore during her teenage years.

The Silver Screen Influence

The film, a nuanced narrative of the life and relationship between Priscilla and the legendary Elvis Presley, has been lauded for its attention to detail in recreating the era’s fashion. The heart necklace, a statement piece featuring a gold heart pendant on a black velvet ribbon choker, was donned by actress Cailee Spaeny, who took on the challenging role of a young Priscilla. The accessory’s appearance in the film has led to a 45% surge in searches for similar heart necklaces, indicating a renewed fascination with Priscilla’s style.

The High Street Response

Responding to this burgeoning trend, high street retailers have quickly stepped up to meet the demand. River Island, known for its trendy and affordable fashion, offers a wallet-friendly version of the trendy item. Meanwhile, New Look provides a range of alternative styles, including a more delicate choker and a pendant-style necklace, catering to those who prefer a subtler interpretation of the trend.

The Luxury Alternative

For those seeking a more luxurious take on the trend, the 8 Other Reasons brand presents a compelling option. The brand’s version of the heart choker is a 14k gold-plated piece adorned with a layered satin rope, offering a refined blend of extravagance and nostalgia. Such a wide range of alternatives ensures that fans can emulate Priscilla’s style, regardless of their budget.

With such a meteoric rise in popularity following the film’s debut, this trend is predicted to solidify the choker as one of the must-have accessories for early 2024. It’s a testament to the enduring influence of cinema on fashion, and the timeless appeal of icons like Priscilla Presley.

Hadeel Hashem
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

BNN Newsroom

