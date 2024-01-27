Prime Minister Modi Highlights Youth Empowerment and Digital Revolution at NCC Rally

In a fervent address at the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Prime Minister's Rally, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, underscored his government's robust efforts in empowering the country's youth and women. Modi highlighted the significant strides his government has made in various sectors, reflecting the vision of a developed India.

The Rise of Women in Defense

Illustrating the shift in societal norms, Modi emphasized that women have moved from mere participants in cultural programs to significant contributors in all three defense services. He also pointed out the doubling of women's presence in central security forces over the past decade, a testament to the government's commitment to gender equality.

India's Digital Revolution

Modi conveyed the dramatic transformation in India's digital landscape. He contrasted the struggles for 2G and 3G infrastructure a decade ago with the current expansion of 5G and optical fiber networks to villages. This digital revolution, he emphasized, has immensely contributed to India's development trajectory.

Transforming Border Villages

Criticizing previous governments for neglecting the development of border villages, Modi introduced his government's 'vibrant village' program. The initiative aims to transform these villages, often labeled as the country's last villages, into major tourist destinations.

India's Start-up Ecosystem and Digital Economy

Modi proudly spoke of India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem. With over 1.25 lakh start-ups and more than 100 unicorns, the country has provided quality jobs to many youths. The Prime Minister positioned the digital economy as a key component of India's future. He also boasted of India's ascent as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and importer, leading to more affordable mobile phones and data for Indian youth.

Modi concluded his address by stating that the current generation of students will be the true beneficiaries of these developmental initiatives. They will witness India's transformation into a developed nation over the next 25 years, a testament to his government's efforts.