Prime Minister Modi Highlights Surge in Women's Participation Across Sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accentuated the escalating participation of women in various sectors, including startups, self-help groups, and more significantly, in defense, thereby playing a pivotal role in shaping an advanced India, or 'Viksit Bharat'.

With women increasingly donning the roles of Agniveers and fighter pilots, the landscape of India's defense sector is undergoing a transformative shift.

Policy Changes and Women in Defense

Modi mentioned the policy amendment that now permits girl students to enroll in Sainik Schools, which were traditionally male-only military schools. This step is a testament to the changing paradigms and the push towards gender inclusivity within the country's defense and security professions.

The Prime Minister substantiated the progress with statistics, stating that the number of women in the Central Armed Forces has more than doubled over the past decade.

He highlighted that state governments are being encouraged to recruit more women in their police forces, indicating a nationwide drive towards gender inclusivity within security professions. Modi's emphasis on women's increasing involvement in defense and security sectors illustrates the larger picture of India's journey towards gender parity.

Women Enrollment in Higher Education

The Ministry of Education's (MoE) All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the academic year 2021-2022 further strengthens this narrative. The survey reveals that the total enrollment in higher education has seen a significant increase, rising from 4.14 crore in 2020-21 to 4.33 crore in 2021-22. More importantly, it shows a surge in female enrollment in higher education, reaching 2.07 crore in 2021-22, up from 1.57 crore in 2014-15.

The AISHE report also underscores a remarkable 51 per cent rise in the enrollment of female Scheduled Caste (SC) students, totaling 31.71 lakh in 2021-22, compared to the figures in 2014-15.

The number of female teachers has also seen an increase, reaching 6.94 lakh in 2021-22, compared to 5.69 lakh in 2014-15. These findings offer a snapshot of India's strides in advancing higher education accessibility and inclusivity, bolstering the narrative of a 'Viksit Bharat'.