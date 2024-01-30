Prime Development Opportunity Emerges with Fulham Gardens Landholding

An exceptional development opportunity has arisen in Fulham Gardens with the listing of a substantial 6549sq m landholding. The property, located at 452-470 Grange Road, has obtained planning permission for up to 26 three and four-bedroom townhouses, providing an attractive investment prospect. As the property is just 2km from the beach, the location further enhances its appeal.

Sale Triggered by Market Changes

The current owners, who purchased the site in May 2022 with redevelopment intentions, have decided to sell due to shifts in market conditions. Demolition of the existing structures on the site, originally composed of 10 income-generating units, has already begun, making way for the planned townhouses.

A Property Steeped in History

The property has a rich history, having been in the possession of the same family for over 74 years. The family initially built a house on the land, later expanding to include additional units on the available space. This continuous ownership and evolution of the property add a unique layer of intrigue to the site.

Significant Developer Interest

Since its listing, the property has garnered substantial attention from developers, primarily due to its size, prime location, and the included access point off Grange Road. The latter is a rare feature that significantly enhances the value of the property. The auction is scheduled for February 22, handled by agents Anthony Fahey and Samuel Parsons from Ray White Henley Beach. They stress the potential of the site due to its size, prime location, and prepared development plans, expecting it to attract a considerable number of bidders.