Preview of Google’s Bard AI-assistant UI Revealed in Leak

Google’s foray into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) takes a leap forward with its upcoming AI-enhanced assistant, Bard. A sneak peek into its user interface (UI) has emerged, courtesy of a leaked design from 9To5Google. The design surfaced from an APK-Insight post where the latest version of the Google app was dissected to unveil new designs and features.

Integration with Google App

Bard’s UI, a seamless integration into the familiar Google app, includes a tab switcher and a pop-up window. It is poised to supersede the current Assistant on Android devices that support it. The traditional methods of triggering the assistant, such as long-pressing the power button or employing the ‘Hey, Google’ voice command, continue to hold sway.

Pop-up Window and Interaction Buttons

The Bard AI pop-up window, a floating canvas above the Discover page, is a trifecta of buttons for submitting queries. Users can engage with Bard via text, voice, or photo, offering a versatility of interaction modes. The pop-up window is a nod to user convenience and ease of access, simplifying the process of making inquiries.

A New Setup Prompt

Bard’s setup prompt, too, has undergone a transformation. The new ‘Try assistant with Bard’ message is a subtle nudge for users to level up to the new AI features. This redesigned prompt hints at the evolution of Google’s AI development, encouraging users to embrace the next-gen assistant.

As of now, Bard AI remains cloistered from the public eye, its official launch date biding its time. However, the glimpse into its UI and features promises an enhanced user experience and a new chapter in Google’s AI narrative. The anticipation for Bard’s arrival is palpable, with users eager to experience the upgraded assistant.