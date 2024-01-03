en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Preview of Google’s Bard AI-assistant UI Revealed in Leak

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Preview of Google’s Bard AI-assistant UI Revealed in Leak

Google’s foray into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) takes a leap forward with its upcoming AI-enhanced assistant, Bard. A sneak peek into its user interface (UI) has emerged, courtesy of a leaked design from 9To5Google. The design surfaced from an APK-Insight post where the latest version of the Google app was dissected to unveil new designs and features.

Integration with Google App

Bard’s UI, a seamless integration into the familiar Google app, includes a tab switcher and a pop-up window. It is poised to supersede the current Assistant on Android devices that support it. The traditional methods of triggering the assistant, such as long-pressing the power button or employing the ‘Hey, Google’ voice command, continue to hold sway.

Pop-up Window and Interaction Buttons

The Bard AI pop-up window, a floating canvas above the Discover page, is a trifecta of buttons for submitting queries. Users can engage with Bard via text, voice, or photo, offering a versatility of interaction modes. The pop-up window is a nod to user convenience and ease of access, simplifying the process of making inquiries.

A New Setup Prompt

Bard’s setup prompt, too, has undergone a transformation. The new ‘Try assistant with Bard’ message is a subtle nudge for users to level up to the new AI features. This redesigned prompt hints at the evolution of Google’s AI development, encouraging users to embrace the next-gen assistant.

As of now, Bard AI remains cloistered from the public eye, its official launch date biding its time. However, the glimpse into its UI and features promises an enhanced user experience and a new chapter in Google’s AI narrative. The anticipation for Bard’s arrival is palpable, with users eager to experience the upgraded assistant.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon Ushers in Power, Prosperity, and Fortune

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Marine Animals' Intricate Interactions: From 'Kelping' Whales to 'Sponge-Wearing' Dolphins

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winchester Radio Rings in 40 Years of Charitable Service

By Geeta Pillai

TikTok Star Nessa Amidst Leaked Video Controversy: Rumor or Reality?

By BNN Correspondents

Three Kings Day Parade: A Celebration of Crucian-Rican Cultural Inters ...
@BNN Newsroom · 14 mins
Three Kings Day Parade: A Celebration of Crucian-Rican Cultural Inters ...
heart comment 0
Rethinking the Narrative of Technological Progress: The Role of Public Sector and Cooperatives

By BNN Correspondents

Rethinking the Narrative of Technological Progress: The Role of Public Sector and Cooperatives
China Harbour Engineering to Build Residential Complex Amidst Ecological Concerns

By Olalekan Adigun

China Harbour Engineering to Build Residential Complex Amidst Ecological Concerns
Salisbury’s Simon Ward Raises £7,347 with Doorstep Snaps Initiative

By Saboor Bayat

Salisbury's Simon Ward Raises £7,347 with Doorstep Snaps Initiative
GL Homes Sponsors Holiday Gift Drives for Boys & Girls Clubs in Florida

By Waqas Arain

GL Homes Sponsors Holiday Gift Drives for Boys & Girls Clubs in Florida
Latest Headlines
World News
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
53 seconds
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
2 mins
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
2 mins
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
2 mins
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
2 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
3 mins
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
3 mins
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
3 mins
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
3 mins
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app