Pretty Okafor's Election as PMAN President Upheld by Nigerian Court

In a landmark ruling that echoes across Nigeria's vibrant music scene, the National Industrial Court has affirmed Pretty Okafor's election as the President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN). The decision, announced on February 12, 2024, further solidifies Okafor's leadership and reaffirms PMAN's commitment to upholding the rule of law.

A Resounding Affirmation

The court's ruling comes after a contentious legal challenge to Okafor's election, which took place on October 24, 2023. A group, in an attempt to manipulate an expired consent judgment, sought to undermine the legitimacy of Okafor's presidency. However, Justice M.N Esowe's ruling has put those doubts to rest, confirming Okafor's leadership and serving as a stern warning against any defiance of the court's decision.

Upholding Justice, Advancing Interests

Following the ruling, PMAN expressed their gratitude to the National Industrial Court for upholding justice and reiterated their commitment to advancing the interests of performing musicians in Nigeria. As the President of PMAN, Pretty Okafor remains steadfast in his mission to educate and engage sectoral bodies within the music industry.

Education and Engagement: The Keys to a Thriving Music Industry

Okafor emphasizes the importance of continuous education and engagement of sectoral bodies in the music industry. He stresses the need for all players to join relevant organizations to protect their crafts. In this vein, the upcoming second emergency summit of stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry is set to refine and consolidate policy recommendations by a legal team.

Chinedu Chukwuji from RELPI echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the need for a conducive environment for the recording industry to thrive. With Okafor's leadership now firmly established, the Nigerian music industry looks forward to a future where the interests of performing musicians are protected and nurtured.

As Pretty Okafor continues to champion the cause of performing musicians, the National Industrial Court's ruling serves as a testament to the power of justice and the importance of upholding democratic processes. This decision not only strengthens PMAN's resolve but also sets a precedent for the future of Nigeria's music industry.

