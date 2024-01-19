Preston Harbor: A Monumental Real Estate Development Redefining Denison, Texas

In a monumental move that will redefine the landscape of Denison, North Texas, Craig International has confirmed the acquisition of 3,100 acres of property on Lake Texoma. This acquisition paves the way for the ambitious Preston Harbor project, a master-planned community set to bring a massive influx of economic and lifestyle enhancements to the region.

Advertisment

Preston Harbor: An Epitome of Luxury

Valued at an estimated $6 billion, the Preston Harbor development will feature over 7,500 homes, incorporating a blend of luxury single-family and multi-family residences. Providing an impressive array of amenities, the project will house a Margaritaville resort hotel, retail establishments, restaurants, and an upscale marina, promising a premier living experience for its future residents.

A Transformative Impact on Denison

Advertisment

The project, marked as one of the largest land purchases in Grayson County's history, is expected to bring transformative changes to Denison. The development will leverage the city's proximity to the 90,000-acre Lake Texoma, featuring an extensive 9.5 miles of shore frontage and 27 internal lakes, four of which span over 25 acres. The breathtaking natural beauty of the area, characterized by sprawling lakes, lush trees, and stunning topography, will further amplify the appeal of the Preston Harbor development.

A Collaborative Effort

The project signifies a remarkable collaboration between multiple parties. Craig International, under the leadership of CEO David H. Craig, spearheads the development. The city officials, including Mayor Janet Gott, the City Council, and the city administration have been actively involved in advancing the project. The Choctaw Nation also participates as a partner in this transformative initiative, demonstrating a powerful synergy between the developer and the city of Denison.

The groundbreaking of the Preston Harbor project is slated for late 2024. The development is expected to provide a significant economic boost to the region, offering housing options, lake access, recreational facilities, retail opportunities, and job creation. It is set to become a beacon of growth in an already fast-paced zone, with semiconductor plants worth billions under construction nearby and a new Hard Rock resort planned across the border in Oklahoma.