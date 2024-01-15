Presight AI and Hitachi Digital Services Collaborate on Smart City and Cognitive City Technologies

In a significant step towards the digitalization of urban ecosystems, Presight AI Holding PLC, a prominent big data analytics firm, has joined forces with Hitachi Digital Services to explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape of smart city and cognitive city technologies. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been inked between the two market leaders, setting the stage for an innovative partnership that aims to revolutionize urban planning and management.

Shaping the Future of Urban Ecosystems

The MOU was formally signed at Presight’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi by Dr. Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight, and Ms. Margarida Fontainhas Marques, EMEA Vice President of Hitachi Vantara. The collaboration is poised to leverage AI-integrated solutions to redefine urban planning, infrastructure, environmental conservation, energy efficiency, and digitalized urban management systems.

Cognitive City Technology: The Next Leap in Urban Evolution

Cognitive city technology, an advanced variant of smart city tech, harnesses the power of real-time data and cognitive computing. It is targeted at making cities not just smart, but intelligent and adaptable. The partnership between Presight and Hitachi Digital Services aims to deliver on this vision, employing cutting-edge AI and big data analytics to transform smart cities into cognitive cities, thereby enhancing the quality of life for residents and contributing to sustainable urban ecosystems.

Leaders in AI and Digital Services

Abu Dhabi-based Presight, majority-owned by G42 and listed on the ADX, specializes in AI-powered big data analytics. The company is well-positioned to bring its expertise to bear on this ambitious project. On the other hand, Hitachi Digital Services, a division of Hitachi Ltd., offers digital consultancy and technology services and has been at the forefront of harnessing AI, analytics, and IoT for global urban improvement. This collaboration underlines their shared vision and mutual recognition of the potential of cognitive city solutions.