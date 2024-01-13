en English
BNN Newsroom

Presidents Ruto and Museveni to Discuss Fuel Import Dispute in Upcoming Diplomatic Talks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Presidents William Ruto of Kenya and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda are set to convene in a crucial meeting, aimed at defusing an escalating diplomatic discord centered on a fuel import dispute. This issue has seen Uganda resort to legal measures against Kenya at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), following Kenya’s denial of Uganda’s petition to transport fuel via Kenya’s pipeline from Mombasa to Kampala.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Development, Peninah Malonza, confirmed the high-level talks, underscoring the objective to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and bolster bilateral relations. Malonza downplayed the severity of the dispute, spotlighting that trade disagreements are a common occurrence. She emphasized that each country within the East African Community (EAC) operates based on its respective democratic principles and trade interests.

Clarifying Stances, Strengthening Relations

Malonza also noted that the forthcoming meeting would provide Kenya with a platform to elucidate its position at the upcoming East Africa Community Heads of States Summit. Reiterating the importance of engagement between EAC partner states, she cited mutual benefits and welfare as key focal points. She further highlighted Uganda as Kenya’s most significant trading partner, especially in the oil industry.

Legal Hurdles and Trade Implications

Earlier, the dispute took a complex turn when the High Court in Nairobi halted the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) from processing a license application from the Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc). This move has added another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between the two East African nations.

In conclusion, the upcoming talks between Presidents Ruto and Museveni are more than just a diplomatic engagement; they are a critical step towards resolving a dispute that has significant implications for trade and relations within the EAC. It’s a story of diplomacy, regional interests, and the intricate dance of international trade.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

