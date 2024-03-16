President Tokayev Champions National Sovereignty at Kazakhstan's National Kurultai

In a significant address at the National Kurultai in Atyrau on March 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's determination to safeguard its national interests, sovereignty, and independence amid global challenges. Emphasizing the necessity for a steadfast stance in an era where 'might often overrules right,' Tokayev's speech underscored the importance of unity, progress, and a strategic approach to international relations and domestic policy.

Defending National Sovereignty in a Complex World

President Tokayev's discourse at the Kurultai addressed the critical need for Kazakhstan to navigate the intricacies of global politics and economics with a keen eye on preserving its sovereignty. With a backdrop of increasing global competition for resources and geopolitical influence, he pointed out the outdated nature of previous international cooperation frameworks and the urgency for Kazakhstan to adopt a more nuanced and proactive stance. This includes a comprehensive analysis of global events and their potential impact on the nation, spearheaded by relevant departments, scientists, and political analysts.

Commitment to Constructive International Engagement

While advocating for a robust defense of national interests, Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan's dedication to constructive dialogue and cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral fronts. Highlighting the country's strategic engagements within the Eurasian space and Central Asian region, he stressed the importance of these relationships in fostering economic and political stability. Moreover, Tokayev underscored the significance of cooperation among Turkic countries and the necessity for government decisions to be rooted in national interests rather than populism.

Envisioning a Just Kazakhstan

Reiterating themes from his September 2022 state of the nation address, President Tokayev shared his vision for a 'Just Kazakhstan,' where justice transcends mere resource distribution to embody equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens. His address also touched on new social ethics, the pivotal role of youth in shaping Kazakhstan's future, and the imperative of unity and economic growth. The Kurultai, serving as a crucial forum for discussing the nation's trajectory, reflects the collective will to forge a path of modernization and progress.

As Kazakhstan stands at a crossroads, facing both opportunities and challenges, President Tokayev's address at the National Kurultai serves as a clarion call for unity, sovereignty, and proactive engagement on the global stage. With a vision of a just and prosperous Kazakhstan, the nation is poised to navigate the complexities of the modern world, ensuring the preservation of its interests and the well-being of its citizens.