President Tinubu Celebrates Cardinal John Onaiyekan's 80th Birthday, Commends His Advocacy for Justice and Peace

On January 29, 2024, President Bola Tinubu commemorated the 80th birthday of Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, with a message steeped in admiration and gratitude. The president's tribute underscored the Cardinal's lifelong dedication to preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and advocating for social justice and peace in Nigeria.

A Lifelong Advocate for Peace and Unity

President Tinubu highlighted the Cardinal's unwavering commitment to fighting for the oppressed and promoting unity within the country. His message underscored Onaiyekan's influential role in preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, while simultaneously advocating for the less fortunate and speaking out against societal ills. The President acknowledged the Cardinal's tireless efforts to foster peace throughout his distinguished years of service.

Onaiyekan’s Illustrious Career in the Church

Onaiyekan's ecclesiastical journey is marked by an array of accomplishments and positions of influence. He served as the Archbishop of Abuja from 1994 to 2019. In addition to this significant role, he held prominent positions such as the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria, and Bishop of Ilorin, demonstrating his leadership within the Christian community in Nigeria.

President Tinubu’s Assurance and Well Wishes

President Tinubu expressed his assurance that Cardinal Onaiyekan's prayers for a prosperous and united Nigeria will be realized. He extended his gratitude for Onaiyekan's sacrifices and efforts in building peace in the country. The President offered his best wishes for more fruitful years in the Cardinal's spiritual pursuits, reflecting his respect for Onaiyekan's significant contributions to the nation.