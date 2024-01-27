President Ruto's Assault on Judiciary: Echoes of Past Autocracy?

In a disturbing echo of a past era, Kenyan President William Ruto's controversial behavior has aroused deep concerns among the Kenyan public. His repeated attacks on the judiciary reflect a deeply ingrained influence from his political mentor, former President Daniel arap Moi. Ruto, who ascended the ranks of Kenyan politics under Moi's wing, seems to have imbibed a concept of presidency closely mirroring absolute monarchy. In this perception, the president's authority stands unquestioned, and all state apparatuses, including the judiciary and public service, fall under his dominion.

The Echoes of Kanu regime

This approach bears a chilling resemblance to the Kanu regime's disregard for the rule of law, human rights, constitutionalism, and separation of powers. From vocal disapproval of sugar millers to the use of police force against protesters, Ruto's recent actions have sparked a sense of unease among Kenyans. The public fears a potential regression to the undemocratic practices of the past.

Defiance of Court Orders

Perhaps most alarming is Ruto's explicit refusal to obey court orders, a bold indicator of a willingness to enforce obedience across the nation. This stance clashes with Kenya's constitutional presidency and the progress achieved since the 2010 Constitution. It has incited apprehension among Kenyans, who are intent on preserving the democratic safeguards that have been painstakingly earned over two decades of struggle for constitutionalism and human rights.

Legal Threats against Ruto

In response to Ruto's relentless attacks on the Judiciary, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah plans to pursue legal action. Omtatah has pledged to push for Ruto's impeachment if he fails to retract his remarks. Article 145 of the Constitution outlines the process of impeaching a President, which requires support from two-thirds of the National Assembly and ratification by the same number in the Senate. Presently, however, Ruto holds the majority in both houses, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding political drama.