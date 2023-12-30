en English
BNN Newsroom

President Petro’s Bold Move: Offering a ‘Financial Pact’ to Armed Groups

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:22 am EST
In a significant move aimed at addressing the enduring issue of armed conflict in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro has publicly extended an offer of a ‘pact’ to various armed groups active within the country. The overarching theme of the proposed pact is a collective endeavor towards constructing a prosperous nation, with the common people playing an instrumental role in shaping the initiative’s direction.

Empowering the People

Underlining the importance of the democratic process, President Petro suggested that it should be the citizens who determine the specifics of the agreement. This includes deciding how the financial resources, which the government will provide, should be allocated. The President’s proposal empowers the populace, giving them a direct say in the peace-building process, an approach not often seen in conventional conflict resolution methods.

The Call for Peace

In return for this government aid, Petro expects the armed groups to commit to peace, signified by their arms falling into disuse or, as he vividly put it, ‘rusting.’ This symbolic expectation underscores the essence of the pact: an agreement not just between the government and armed groups, but also a social contract with the people of Colombia, promising them a future free from the fear of violence.

A Non-violent Approach to Conflict

The President’s proposal reflects a willingness to explore non-violent solutions to the complex issue of armed conflict plaguing the nation. It also signifies a shift in the government’s approach by attempting to involve the populace in the peace-building process. This proposal, if accepted and successfully implemented, could usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for Colombia, setting a precedent for peaceful conflict resolution worldwide.

BNN Newsroom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

