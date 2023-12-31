en English
BNN Newsroom

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:46 am EST
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

Closing 2023 on a note of reflection, Colombian President Gustavo Petro assessed his administration’s performance in a year-end speech. He touched upon the legislative strides taken, the introduction of new bills to the Congress of the Republic, and the challenges and triumphs witnessed by the Colombian society and his government alike.

Government Achieves Single-Digit Inflation Despite Challenges in First Year

The head of state remarked that the first year of the government has been a mix of successes and challenges for both society and the government itself. In 2023, they successfully reduced the inflation rate, particularly in food prices. Despite speculative energy prices and the necessity to increase gasoline prices by eliminating subsidies, the government achieved the significant milestone of bringing the inflation rate down to a single digit.

Strengthening Workers’ Rights

Further demonstrating his administration’s commitment to supporting Colombian workers, President Petro announced a 12% increase in the minimum wage for 2024. This move will benefit over 2.5 million workers, who will receive 1,300,000 pesos – a 140,000 pesos increase from the previous year. These workers will also enjoy a 15% hike in their monthly transportation allowance.

Quest for a Fairer Tax System

Petro also proposed a restructuring of the country’s tax system, advocating for a lower corporate tax rate and an increase in income taxes for the highest earners. While the specifics of this proposal are yet to be disclosed, the President’s aim is to foster corporate growth and ensure a more equitable tax system.

President Petro concluded his address by extending his New Year wishes for 2024 to the Colombian people, signifying hope, perseverance, and resilience in the face of adversity.

BNN Newsroom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

