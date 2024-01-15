President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration

In a strategic move to address the pressing issues of urbanization and development disparities, President Hakainde Hichilema has voiced concern over the rising trend of unplanned migration from rural to urban areas. He urges citizens to consider investment opportunities in rural parts of the country, aiming to make rural living both sustainable and economically viable.

Unplanned Migration: A Matter of Concern

Unplanned migration from rural to urban regions poses a significant challenge. The increasing population in cities puts a strain on urban infrastructure and intensifies the demand for housing. Furthermore, it can lead to a potential rise in unemployment rates, creating socio-economic instability.

Addressing the Challenge

President Hichilema’s call to action is a strategic response to these challenges. By encouraging citizens to invest in rural areas, the president aims to create opportunities that can stem the flow of migration. This approach not only aims to provide a sustainable livelihood for the rural populace but also seeks to reduce the pressure on cities.

A More Balanced Development

Investment in rural areas could lead to a more balanced development across the country. It could create opportunities for employment and income generation in the rural areas, thereby making them attractive for the populace and reducing the need for migration to urban areas. This approach is a reflection of President Hichilema’s vision for a balanced and sustainable development model for the country.