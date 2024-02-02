President Biden's Private Disdain for Trump Revealed: Unfiltered Language Unveiled

In a stark deviation from the public image of restraint and decorum, President Joe Biden has been privately expressing his deep-seated disdain for former President Donald Trump with unvarnished language, according to sources privy to these conversations. Biden's private remarks, as characterized by his confidantes, have included referring to Trump as a 'sick fuck' and a 'fucking asshole', a testament to the profound contempt he harbors for his potential future electoral opponent.

A Private Contempt Contrasting Public Civility

Despite his public espousal of 'civility' and 'decency' in politics, Biden's private outbursts tell a markedly different story. He has reportedly exhibited a short temper and has been known to vent through 'angry interrogations' of staff members behind closed doors, further underscoring the contrast between his public demeanor and private sentiments.

Trigger Points: Trump's Response to Political Violence

What has fueled Biden's anger, according to these insiders, is Trump's perceived endorsement of political violence, which Biden views as a menacing threat to the underpinnings of American democracy. Particularly incendiary have been Trump's reactions to the January 6th insurrection, his response to the attack on Paul Pelosi, and his comments about the Charlottesville protests.

Trump's Team Retorts

In response to Biden's remarks, Trump's team has fired back, questioning Biden's respect for the presidency and critiquing his policies. Meanwhile, recent polls show Biden leading Trump by six points among registered voters, adding another layer of complexity to this highly charged political duel.