Preserving the Legacy of Route 66: A Public Call for Memories

The iconic Route 66 highway, fondly referred to as the 'Mother Road,' draws closer to its centennial anniversary in 2026. In a move to rekindle memories and honor the historic trail, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has embarked on an ambitious campaign. The Trust is collecting a total of 2,026 stories - all reflective of the unique experiences, attractions, small businesses, family histories, and personal memories associated with this famous highway. The collection will then be integrated into an interactive online map, effectively offering a virtual road trip experience that illuminates various facets of Route 66's identity.

Preserving the 'Mother Road'

The campaign underscores the importance of preserving the composite narratives and memories that have been instrumental in shaping the historical and cultural significance of Route 66. Born in 1926, Route 66 was more than just a highway. It served as a vital artery, connecting the Midwest and the American West, and threading through numerous Arizona communities.

Despite being decommissioned as a federal highway in the 1980s and overtaken by the interstate highway system, Route 66 has managed to retain its relevance as an integral part of American heritage. The current initiative is an attempt to encapsulate the richness and diversity of the road's impact, inviting the public to partake in this journey by sharing their memories and experiences tied to the highway.

Celebrating Route 66's Legacy

The National Trust for Historic Preservation's initiative also includes efforts to preserve classic signs along Route 66, as part of the celebrations for the 100th birthday. The campaign also emphasizes the need to understand and respect the sites that comprise the historic highway. A particular focus is being given to underrepresented Native American and Hispanic sites in New Mexico, aiming at a more inclusive and comprehensive representation of Route 66's legacy.

The unique stories gathered will be included in an online map, along with additional information, offering an immersive experience of the iconic highway. The reportage on Route 66's upcoming anniversary and the preservation campaign is supported in part by a grant from Report for America.