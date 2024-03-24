Premiere of 'Promesa' Illuminates CHamoru Culture Through Devotional Nobena at Marianas Storytelling Event

On March 23, 2024, the Guam Museum hosted a remarkable event that resonated deeply within the hearts of its attendees. The third installment of the "Marianas Storytelling: Land and Lineage" series not only celebrated CHamoru Month but also marked the premiere of "Promesa," a 30-minute film by Lola Quan Bautista. This documentary delves into the CHamoru nobena, revealing its cultural and spiritual essence through the eyes of four revered prayer leaders.

Exploring the Nobena's Cultural Depth

"Promesa" stands out as a heartfelt exploration of CHamoru spirituality and community. Through candid interviews with Rita Pangelinan Nauta, Carmen Camacho Rojas, Teresita Concepcion Flores, and Malia "Toni" Ramirez, the film invites viewers into the intimate world of devotional praying. Set against the backdrop of Guam's serene landscapes, these stories of faith and tradition captivate and educate, offering a glimpse into the nobena's role in shaping personal and collective identities.

Community and Cultural Leaders Rally in Support

The event was further enriched by the presence of Fr. Eric Forbes, a respected figure in CHamoru religious and cultural circles. Forbes' discussion on the genesis of customs and beliefs in society underscored the nobena's significance as a pillar of CHamoru identity. His commendation of "Promesa" for its authentic portrayal and its ability to convey the genuine devotion of the CHamoru people added a powerful endorsement for the film. David Tydingco, chairman of the Guam Museum Foundation, highlighted the series' success in covering the multifaceted nature of CHamoru culture, setting the stage for the final segment, "The War that wasn't Ours".

The Nobena's Place in Contemporary CHamoru Culture

As "Promesa" and the Marianas Storytelling series unfold, they offer a unique platform for understanding and appreciating the complexities of CHamoru culture. Through these narratives, the nobena emerges not just as a ritual, but as a living bridge connecting past and present, faith and identity. The enthusiastic reception of "Promesa" reflects a community's eagerness to explore and celebrate its heritage, promising a continued exploration of CHamoru customs and their relevance in today's world.

As the Marianas Storytelling series draws to a close, it leaves behind a legacy of cultural enrichment and communal pride. The premiere of "Promesa" has illuminated the intricacies of CHamoru spirituality, inviting both locals and outsiders to delve deeper into the heart of Guam's cultural heritage. With each story told, the series reaffirms the enduring power of tradition and the unbreakable bonds of community.