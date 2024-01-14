Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

On the brink of the Premier League 2023-24 season, a pivotal encounter is on the horizon as Manchester United, the Red Devils, prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, UK. This game holds particular significance as Manchester United aims to elevate its game, following a recent run of form that saw them triumph in only one out of their last five Premier League fixtures, leading to their current 8th position on the points table.

Red Devils: Ready to Roar

Manchester United is keen to improve their performance and they are boosted by the availability of key players Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, and Antony. The trio’s presence strengthens the team’s attacking prowess and is expected to be a game-changer in the upcoming clash. The probable line-up for the Red Devils includes Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, and Hojlund.

Tottenham Hotspur: Riding High on Confidence

Contrarily, Tottenham Hotspur strides into the game with an air of confidence, fresh from their 1-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup. The Spurs’ morale is high, and they intend to carry this winning momentum into their face-off with Manchester United. The likely starting eleven for Tottenham comprises Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Skipp, Kulusevski, Johnson, Werner, and Richarlison.

Watch Live: Telecast and Streaming Information

The match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur is slated for Sunday, January 14, with a kick-off time of 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Enthusiasts in India can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network. For those who prefer online viewing, the match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of this crucial Premier League encounter.