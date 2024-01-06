Premier Bank’s Diana Timkovich: A Leader in the Workplace and Community

Diana Timkovich, the esteemed marketing leader at Premier Bank, has recently been celebrated for her extraordinary leadership and remarkable community involvement in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. Demonstrating the brand’s core values, Diana provides essential support to various business lines and heads significant projects within the marketing team.

Leading from Within

Diana’s role is not limited to her marketing duties. She plays an active part in shaping the bank’s culture as a member of the employer of choice committee. She leads subcommittees and team efforts, offering guidance and mentorship to interns. This commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a positive working environment has significantly contributed to Premier Bank’s reputation as a great place to work.

Community Involvement and Volunteerism

Diana’s dedication to community service is apparent in her leadership of volunteer groups for local events. Her efforts extend to the American Cancer Society’s activities and the Relay for Life in Niles, acting as the marketing/communications chair. She also leads Premier Bank’s United Way Corporate Pledge Campaign Core Committee, showing her commitment to local causes and community development. Diana’s innovative initiatives include paying for parking meters around Youngstown State University during the first school week, a gesture that received widespread appreciation and has been continued for six years.

Championing Community Projects

Apart from these, Diana also leads community service projects, including sending holiday postcards to service members, advocating for local pet rescues, and organizing a high school band contest during the Youngstown Holiday Parade. In 2018, she launched a ‘Thankful’ video campaign, which has since evolved into an annual ‘Powered by (kind) People. Fueled by You.’ campaign. This initiative emphasizes random acts of kindness and support for local organizations.

Diana also partners with these organizations and The Business Journal to create a video series, showcasing community partners and their significant contributions to vital programs. This initiative not only sheds light on their work but also strengthens Premier Bank’s ties with community partners, reinforcing their commitment to local development.