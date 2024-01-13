en English
BNN Newsroom

Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America

In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, pregnancy help centers across America have witnessed a surge in demand for their services. Rising to the occasion, these centers have broadened their spectrum of services, offering essential aid such as medical care, education, and material support to pregnant women, new mothers, and families. They represent a beacon of compassion, professional health care, and confidentiality, providing alternatives to abortion, often without charge.

Rising Demand, Growing Support

A study conducted by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, titled ‘Hope for a New Generation,’ sheds light on the deepening impact of these centers. The study, which surveyed 2,750 pregnancy centers, reported a significant increase in client visits, services rendered, and resources provided compared to 2019. In 2022 alone, over 1.6 million client visits were recorded, and more than $358 million worth of goods and services were disseminated.

Positive Experiences, Persistent Challenges

Despite the contentious climate surrounding the abortion debate, the report highlights the positive experiences of those who sought help from these centers. Over 97% of clients reported satisfaction with the services received. However, this work does not go unopposed. Illinois, for instance, attempted to pass legislation curbing the free speech rights of pregnancy centers. There have also been numerous attacks on pro-life organizations following the leak of the Dobbs decision.

Growth and Effectiveness of Pregnancy Centers

Undeterred by opposition, the pregnancy help movement has seen growth in staff and services, including medical care like ultrasounds and abortion pill reversal. Academic research affirms the effectiveness of these centers in providing life-affirming support to communities. The decline in the U.S. abortion rate since 1980, with more unintended pregnancies being carried to term, is partially attributed to the increase in the number and services of pregnancy centers. As the study suggests, these centers will continue to play a crucial role in supporting communities with compassion and care.

BNN Newsroom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

