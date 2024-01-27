Preeti Rajak: First Woman Subedar in Indian Army

In an unprecedented move, Preeti Rajak has been promoted to the rank of Subedar in the Indian Army, becoming the first woman in the country's history to hold this military rank. This landmark announcement, made on Sunday, signals a significant stride towards gender equality within the traditionally male-dominated Indian military.

A Steller Sports Career

Rajak's journey in the Army began in December 2022 when she joined the Corps of Military Police. Initially enrolled as a Havildar, her promotion to Subedar is a testament to her exceptional sporting prowess in shooting. An accomplished trap shooter, Rajak clinched a silver medal in the trap women team event at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. This remarkable achievement paved the way for her out-of-turn promotion.

Aiming for the Stars

Currently, Subedar Rajak is ranked sixth in India for the trap women event. She is presently training at the Army Marksmanship Unit, with her sights set on the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The Indian Army has hailed Rajak's accomplishment as a shining example of 'Nari Shakti'—the power of women—and anticipates that her achievement will inspire future generations of women to join the Army and excel in professional shooting.

Other Promotions and News

In related news, Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai, a Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, has been promoted to the rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain. On a related note, the Indian film industry is also witnessing a shift, with director Prasanth Varma revealing his decision to focus on his next project rather than entertaining Bollywood offers.

Meanwhile, Major Divya Tyagi has also carved a niche in the annals of Indian military history by becoming the first woman officer to command an all-men contingent at the Republic Day parade. Her leadership of the 144-member regiment's contingent in the Bombay Sappers' 300-year history is another testament to the evolving dynamics within the Indian Army, breaking gender barriers and embracing inclusivity and equality.