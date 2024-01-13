Prearranged Fight Ends in Stabbing: Maksymilian Jagielski Pleads Guilty

In the quiet fields off Abbey Road, Abbey Hulton, a violent encounter unfolded on the 10th of July. It was here that Maksymilian Jagielski, a 19-year-old, engaged in a prearranged fight that escalated into a stabbing incident.

The aftermath led to the victim, a man in his 20s, spending several days in recovery at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, both Jagielski and the victim initially provided false statements.

Jagielski’s account painted a picture where he merely challenged the victim to a fight, alleging that the latter brought the knife to the scene.

He further claimed that the victim had attacked him first with a metal bat, leading him to use the knife in self-defense.