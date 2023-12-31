en English
BNN Newsroom

Powerbroker Nick Goiran’s Potential Political Comeback in WA Liberal Party

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
Powerbroker Nick Goiran’s Potential Political Comeback in WA Liberal Party

Western Australian Liberal Party stalwart Nick Goiran is primed for a political rebound, reportedly carrying the tacit endorsement of the party’s present leader, Libby Mettam. Goiran, along with Peter Collier and former Federal finance minister Mathias Cormann, found themselves in a storm of controversy following the leak of text messages divulging their pivotal roles within the party. These roles ranged from candidate selection to significant sway over party decisions.

Previous Powerbrokers Grapple with Aftermath

Upon Cormann’s departure for his new role as OECD boss in Paris, Goiran and Collier were left in Perth to face the fallout of their actions. In a strategic attempt to rebrand the party, Goiran was ousted from the shadow cabinet this year following Mettam’s ascension to the position of WA Liberal leader. This move was aimed at curbing the influence of the party’s internal faction, notoriously referred to as ‘The Clan’.

Signs of a Resurgence

Despite the disciplinary action, signs are surfacing that point to Goiran’s potential return to a key role. Mettam has not ruled out the possibility of his reintegration into the shadow cabinet or an eventual cabinet, contingent on the results of the 2025 State election. This speculation has piqued the interest of the Labor Party, who are currently crafting their strategy for the forthcoming election.

Skeptics Eye Liberal Party Internal Reforms

The Liberal Party’s internal reforms have ostensibly led to more democratic pre-selection processes. However, doubts persist regarding the extent of Goiran’s future involvement in these processes. Despite the party’s efforts to project an era free from interference, Goiran’s past as a powerbroker and potential resurgence could bring this into question.

BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

