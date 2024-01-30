Power Shifts at St Kilda Football Club: Concerns over Lyon's Growing Influence

The St Kilda Football Club, a prominent contender in the Australian Football League (AFL), is undergoing significant internal upheavals and power shifts. The growing influence of Coach Ross Lyon within the organization has raised concerns, particularly among seasoned commentators and former players like Kane Cornes.
A Series of Departures and Power Struggles
The recent exit of former chief executive Simon Lethlean, reportedly due to a power tussle with Lyon, is seen as a move that paves the way for Lyon's strengthened control. This departure, just on the brink of the 2024 AFL season, follows the exodus of several key figures from the club, including Jarryd Roughead and recruitment professionals James Gallagher and Chris Toce.
Consolidation of Lyon's Influence
Further entrenching Lyon's position is the return of his former colleagues in senior roles. Notable figures such as Lenny Hayes, Brendon Goddard, Robert Harvey, and Stephen Silvagni are back in the game, reinforcing Lyon's stronghold. The Age reported that the incoming chief executive would have a downscaled role in the football department, signifying Lyon's amplified authority.
Questioning the Future
Cornes voiced concerns about the long-term health of the club if Lyon's dominance stifles challenges and diverse input. He emphasized that while the club may witness short-term success under Lyon's leadership, a wholesome football program requires a balance of power and the ability to question decisions. Club president Andrew Bassat announced a new strategy under Lyon's coaching, aiming to position football at the heart of the club's operations and chase premierships.
As Lethlean departs, his notable contributions are not forgotten. He steered the club through the Covid pandemic and achieved record membership and sponsorship levels, setting a high benchmark for his successor.