Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

In the heart of winter, Punjab and its provincial capital, Lahore, are gripped by an escalating crisis of unprecedented proportions. The cause? A crippling shortage of electricity and gas, the lifeblood of urban and rural communities alike. Residents are weathering up to three hours of electricity load shedding in urban areas, while those in rural areas endure an excruciating six-hour blackout. This is not merely a discomfort in the cold season, but a significant impediment to the region’s businesses, industries, and retail outlets.

Government Policies and the Energy Crisis

The root of this crisis reportedly lies in the government’s failure to reopen closed power plants, leading to a gaping chasm between the demand and supply of electricity. It’s a direct fallout of shortsighted government policies and a lack of attention to gas reserves, leading to a situation that’s pushing the boundaries of what people can endure.

The Impact of the Crisis

The year 2023 has been particularly harsh for businesses in Pakistan. Political uncertainty, the massive devaluation of the local currency, and skyrocketing power and gas tariffs have hit hard. The industrial sector has been battling a 25% devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar, raw material shortages, and high policy rates. These challenges, coupled with escalating electricity and gas costs and an increasing circular debt in the energy sector, have spurred a rise in the cost of doing business, effectively reducing exports and triggering a balance of payments crisis.

Additional Burden on Consumers

Adding insult to injury, residents of Punjab are grappling with gas shortages, impeding their ability to cook meals. The Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has introduced additional fixed charges to consumer gas bills, approved by the caretaker government. Even consumers who did not use any gas will be charged Rs400 per month, while ‘protected’ consumers will pay Rs400 and ‘non-protected’ consumers will pay an additional Rs1,000 based on their consumption levels. The retail sector too has felt the pinch with inflation and import restrictions leading to a decline in sales and an impact on retail sales staff incomes.