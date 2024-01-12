Potential Federal Shutdown Threatens 2023 Tax Filing Season, IRS Commissioner Warns

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel cautioned about possible disruptions to the 2023 tax filing season due to an imminent risk of a U.S. federal government shutdown.

The IRS is poised on the edge of a precipice, where a failure by Congress to pass a new spending measure by February 2 could lead to a lapse in appropriated funds, throwing the smooth functioning of the tax season into jeopardy.

The IRS Contingency Plan

Werfel did not divulge specific details regarding which employees would be furloughed in the event of a shutdown. However, he reiterated the IRS’s commitment to sustaining operations and mitigating the impact on taxpayers. The agency has contingency plans in place, but the specter of a shutdown could still affect the smoothness of the filing season.

Political Pressure and Funding Cuts

Compounding the IRS’s challenges are political pressures from congressional Republicans seeking to slash the IRS modernization funding provided by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. A proposed cut of $20 billion hangs like a sword of Damocles over the agency’s head. Yet, Werfel assured taxpayers that the IRS’s investment plans for customer service, IT, and tax compliance would continue.

Focus on Taxpayer Services and Tax Compliance

Despite the looming cuts, the IRS is focused on improving taxpayer services and clamping down on tax evasion by wealthy individuals. Werfel highlighted the ongoing efforts, which are funded by the remaining $60 billion from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. These initiatives are already bearing fruit, with $482 million collected from efforts against tax avoidance by high-income individuals.