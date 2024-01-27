Post-Pandemic Turnover Surge in Health Care Workers: A Study Reveals

A recent study published in JAMA Health Forum has shed light on a significant rise in turnover among health care workers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, conducted by researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, leveraged data from the U.S. Census Bureau's state unemployment insurance to discern patterns of entry and exit within the health care workforce both pre- and post-pandemic.

Surge in Exit Rates

In the initial quarter of 2020, the health care sector was home to nearly 18.8 million employees. With the onset of the pandemic, the exit rate for health care workers witnessed a sharp rise, jumping from the baseline mean of 5.9 percentage points to 8.0 percentage points between 2018 and Q1 2020. This elevated exit rate continued through the fourth quarter of 2021, resting at 7.7 percentage points above the 2018 baseline.

Why the Exits?

The study found that the primary reason for the initial surge in exits was health care workers opting for nonemployment, marking a 78% increase compared to the baseline. However, by Q4 of 2021, the trend altered, with a larger number of workers deciding to leave for employment in non-health care sectors, indicating a 38% rise from the baseline.

Rising Entry Rates

Along with the increase in exit rates, there was also a noticeable rise in entry rates into health care, pointing towards a higher turnover of staff during this period. The authors of the study emphasize that these findings highlight the necessity of implementing policy measures to tackle health care worker burnout and to improve hiring processes within the sector.