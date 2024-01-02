Post-Holiday Waste Management: Options for Eagle County Residents

As the holiday season concludes, the question that looms large for Eagle County residents is how to manage the post-holiday waste, specifically the disposal of Christmas trees and wrapping paper. For those grappling with this predicament, the towns of Vail, Avon, Eagle, Minturn, and Gypsum have put forth several environment-friendly solutions.

Curbside Collection and Tree Composting

In a bid to encourage responsible disposal, the town of Vail has initiated a free curbside collection service for natural Christmas trees until January 31. This service, however, comes with certain conditions: residents are required to strip the trees of decorations and place them in a manner that does not obstruct roadways. Once collected, the trees are chipped into mulch for use in landscaping. In a similar vein, the town of Avon offers a curbside service for cut trees.

Community Burning Events

For those who prefer a more communal approach, the towns of Eagle and Minturn have organized annual tree burning events. These events not only serve the purpose of efficient tree disposal, but also provide a platform for community bonding.

Drop-off Locations and Extra Pickup Services

Residents of Gypsum have the option to drop off their trees at the sports complex, which serves as a designated site for tree disposal. Further, the Edwards rest area and the Vail Honeywagon’s facility accept trees for composting. Vail Honeywagon also offers additional pick-up services for bulky trash, recycling, or composting that exceeds bin capacity, provided that arrangements are made beforehand.

Wrapping Paper Recycling

Alongside tree disposal, the issue of handling discarded wrapping paper is also addressed. Wrapping paper can be recycled at curbside or town centers, provided it is free of metallic coloring. Tissue paper, on the other hand, is suitable for composting. Thus, Eagle County residents have a multitude of options to engage in responsible waste management post the holiday season.