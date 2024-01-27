Portugal's Coach Roberto Martinez Lauds Barcelona's Joao Cancelo

Portugal's national football team coach, Roberto Martinez, has lauded praises on Barcelona's on-loan wing-back, Joao Cancelo, from Manchester City. Martinez's commendations revolve around Cancelo's versatility, exceptional physical capacity, and ability to thrive in multiple positions on the pitch.

Cancelo's Multidimensional Skills

According to Martinez, Cancelo houses the qualities of a midfielder, an attacker, and a defender. His ability to run, pivot, score goals, and maintain a performance level that permits his participation in numerous matches within a week makes him a highly coveted player among coaches.

Cancelo: A Complete Footballer

Martinez sees Cancelo as a complete player who ticks many boxes to be ranked among the best in his role in global football. His versatile performances at Barcelona, playing as a left-back, right-back, right-midfielder, and right-winger, underscore his exceptional prowess. Furthermore, his crucial contributions such as scoring a decisive goal in a UEFA Champions League match, have further cemented his importance to the team.

Cancelo's Impact Felt in Absence

Cancelo's absence due to injury has been felt keenly by the team, illustrating his significance to the squad. The void left by his absence is a testament to his exceptional playing ability and his irreplaceable role within the team.