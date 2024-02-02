Port Vale Bolsters Squad with Nottingham Forest's Alex Mighten

On the eve of the transfer deadline, League One club, Port Vale, announced the signing of Nottingham Forest's promising winger, Alex Mighten, on loan for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old, who has already made his mark in the Premier League and represented England at the Under-20 level, is expected to bring a new dimension to Port Vale's attacking prowess.

Mighten's Journey So Far

The first half of the season saw Mighten on loan with Belgian side KV Kortrijk, where he made ten league appearances. Despite the stint being a short one, it provided him with the valuable experience of playing in a foreign league, strengthening his adaptability and resilience on the field.

Port Vale's New Addition

Port Vale's manager, Andy Crosby, warmly welcomed the new addition to his squad. Crosby, a veteran in nurturing young talent, expressed his excitement over Mighten's arrival and the potential he brings to the team. He emphasized the winger's readiness to maximize his time at the club, honing his skills and contributing to the team's ambitions.

Looking Forward

Crosby is confident that Vale Park, with its resources and supportive environment, will offer the ideal setting for Mighten to develop both on and off the pitch. As Port Vale gears up to tackle the season's challenges head-on, Mighten's addition to the squad presents an exciting prospect for both the player and the club.