BNN Newsroom

Pope Francis on Spiritual Combat: A Continuous Struggle Between Vices and Virtues

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Pope Francis on Spiritual Combat: A Continuous Struggle Between Vices and Virtues

In the Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world, carried forward his teachings on the complex interplay of vices and virtues in the Christian life. He emphasized that the journey of faith is not an easy path, but a continuous spiritual combat marked by struggles and temptations.

Spiritual Combat and Life’s Struggles

Referencing the oil used in the sacrament of Baptism, Pope Francis stressed that Christians are not shielded from life’s battles. On the contrary, these battles serve as opportunities for the divine grace to manifest. Echoing the words of St. Anthony, he underscored the necessity of temptations for achieving salvation. “Our life is marked by a continuous struggle, a constant combat,” stated Pope Francis, “but in these battles, we see the grace of God. We see the hand of God guiding us, strengthening us, and helping us overcome.”

Moral Blindness and the Need for Conversion

Moreover, the Pope warned of the danger of self-absolution of sins, a path that leads to moral blindness. He urged Christians to recognize their frailty, their need for conversion, and to place their trust in God’s boundless mercy. “We cannot absolve ourselves,” he cautioned, “This leads to moral blindness where we fail to see our own shortcomings and sinfulness.”

Jesus as an Exemplar

Highlighting Jesus’s own journey, Pope Francis pointed out that even Jesus underwent Baptism and was subjected to temptations. This, according to him, was to set an example for humanity, teaching us to rely on God’s mercy and prepare ourselves for life’s trials. “Jesus himself underwent baptism and faced temptation,” he said, “He led by example, showing us how to seek God’s mercy and prepare for spiritual battles.”

Walking the Tightrope: Between Vices and Virtues

Finally, Pope Francis addressed the exigency to navigate the daily ‘tightrope’ between vices and virtues. He criticized a nihilistic culture that muddles the lines between good and evil, urging the faithful to transcend human limitations, open up to God, and progress toward holiness. He concluded by emphasizing that spiritual combat is about confronting vices and cultivating virtues, thereby allowing the ‘spring of the Spirit’ to flourish in our lives.

BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

