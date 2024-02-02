Politicization of Hinduism: An Examination of the Ram Mandir and the Narrative of 'Lost' Hindus

On the canvas of India's spiritual landscape, the narrative of Hinduism is etched deeply. It is a faith vibrant with daily rituals, temple visits, and participation in religious ceremonies. Contrary to the assertion of lost touch or the need for a 'reawakening', it is clear that Hindus, in their crores, remain devout. The narrative of 'lost' Hindus is a false construct, as the history of the Kumbh Mela and the ongoing daily practices of Hindus attest. However, the politicization of religion, particularly seen in the case of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has raised questions and sparked debates.

Politicization of Hinduism and the Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been more than a religious symbol; it has become a political tool. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his powerful rhetoric, has harnessed it to generate a sense of resurgent Hindu pride. This politicization, however, distorts the essence of Hinduism and its associated practices.

A Historical Perspective

The significance of the Ayodhya dispute, the Babri Masjid mosque, and the birthplace of deity Rama, cannot be overlooked. The sequence of events leading to the Supreme Court's verdict, the establishment of a trust for the temple's construction, and the eventual inauguration of the Ram Mandir, all bear historical and socio-religious importance. Despite the communal tensions and riots that ensued, the faith of the Hindus remained intact.

The Post-Colonial and 'Nehruvian' Past

The BJP's focus on the Ram Mandir can also be viewed as an attempt to shift away from India's post-colonial 'Nehruvian' past. Gandhi's Satyagraha, which 'decolonized' the Indian mind, had fulfilled the need for political emancipation. Now, the BJP seeks to carve a new narrative, one that aligns with its vision of a Hindu-centric India. However, it is critical to remember that India's achievements as a nuclear power, a space explorer, and the world's fifth-largest economy are separate from the construction of the Ram Mandir. The political campaign around it, thus, appears 'pseudo-religious' in nature.