Political Tensions Flare Over Nehru-Ambedkar Contribution to Indian Constitution

The Indian political arena is in turmoil following an incendiary social media post by Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. The post, which has now been deleted, contained a link to an article by Sudheendra Kulkarni, a political commentator and former BJP strategist. In the article, Kulkarni stoked the embers of a long-standing debate, suggesting that India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, made a more significant contribution to the Indian Constitution and its preamble than Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the document.

Kulkarni's Stand

Despite facing backlash for his controversial views, Kulkarni stood firm. He clarified that his arguments were rooted in historical facts, and backed them up by pointing to Nehru's work towards the Constitution, which began with the Congress party's resolution for 'purna swaraj' or complete independence in 1930. Kulkarni was clear in acknowledging Ambedkar's achievements in social reform, and emphasized that his article did not seek to diminish Ambedkar's role, but rather to highlight Nehru's contributions.

Tumultuous Response

The BJP was quick to respond to Pitroda's endorsement of Kulkarni's views. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala launched a scathing attack, accusing the Congress of being anti-Ambedkar and anti-Dalit. He cited historical instances where the Congress allegedly undermined Ambedkar, such as the party's role in causing Ambedkar to lose elections during Nehru's time and delaying his Bharat Ratna award, India's highest civilian honor.

BSP Joins the Fray

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also jumped into the fray, with MP Malook Nagar criticizing the Congress party. He questioned the party's stance on issues concerning marginalized communities and demanded an apology from the Congress leadership. Nagar sought clarification on whether Pitroda's views represented the official stance of the Congress party, intensifying the controversy.

This incident has reignited the debate over the contributions of Nehru and Ambedkar to the Indian Constitution, and once again highlighted the ongoing political tensions surrounding the issue. The controversy has put the spotlight on the Congress party, forcing it to navigate a politically sensitive issue while dealing with allegations of being anti-Ambedkar and anti-Dalit.