Political Tensions Escalate in Catalonia Following Junts' Rejection of Amnesty Law Amendments

The Spanish Parliament's lower house has witnessed the rejection of the amnesty bill for Catalan separatists, a move that has stirred significant controversy in Catalonia and highlighted ongoing political tensions around the question of Catalan independence. The pro-independence party, Junts per Catalunya, led by Carles Puigdemont, has voted against the bill, claiming the text does not guarantee amnesty for their leader.

The Junts' Rejection of Amnesty Law Amendments

Junts' rejection of the amnesty law was primarily due to their proposed amendments being disregarded. These amendments were aimed at ensuring investigations into acts of terrorism or treason would not be forgotten or overlooked. The decision by Junts has drawn criticism from the Government of the Generalitat and Esquerra, who are political rivals of Junts, arguing that this move was an error.

Impact of the Amnesty Law Rejection

The Vice-Minister of Strategy and Communication, Sergi Sabrià, accused Junts of causing anguish among over a thousand families due to forthcoming trials that could have been circumvented if the law had been passed. Among those affected are the Minister of Culture Natàlia Garriga and other notable political figures who are due to be tried for alleged disobedience relating to the preparations for the 1-O referendum. Sabrià lambasted Junts for their naivety and inability to recognize the potential for the law to be contested by judges with political biases.

Call for Legal Reforms and Future Challenges

Sabrià emphasized the importance of passing the law and defending it case by case, despite acknowledging that the Spanish State is likely to oppose it. He also hinted at the possibility of further legal reforms once the amnesty is applied. Laura Borràs, the president of Junts, was also criticized for her preference for a non-constitutional amnesty over leaving people unprotected. Sabrià pointed out the inconsistency in her stance and urged for a transition to the next phase of seeking a referendum. He mentioned ongoing budget negotiations with the PSC, as well as the contentious Hard Rock urban planning project, which could potentially influence support from the commons in the 2024 accounts.