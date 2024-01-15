en English
BNN Newsroom

Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala’s President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo

The inauguration of Guatemala’s president-elect Bernardo Arevalo, scheduled for January 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm local time, hit an unexpected snag. It was postponed due to a dispute in the Congress where Arevalo’s opponents hold sway. The contention arose over the status of new lawmakers related to Arevalo’s Semilla (Seed) movement. The question was whether they should be seated as regular deputies or independents, following the suspension of his party.

Protests Erupt Over Delayed Inauguration

The delay triggered protests from Arevalo’s supporters. They faced off with police outside the legislature, demanding that Arevalo be sworn into office. These supporters view the delay as a tactic to weaken Arevalo, who not only faces legal challenges but also a lack of majority support in Congress.

International Entities Call for Respect of Electoral Mandate

International entities, including the European Union, Organisation of American States, and prominent figures like Samantha Power of the United States and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have urged Guatemala’s Congress to respect the electoral mandate. They have warned of sanctions against those obstructing the democratic transfer of power.

Arevalo’s Challenging Path Ahead

Arevalo, known for his strong anti-corruption stance, has faced numerous attempts to bar him from office. These attempts have been made by prosecutors aligned with Guatemala’s elite, which Arevalo and his supporters characterize as a ‘slow-motion coup d’etat.’ Despite facing a hostile attorney general and a fragmented Congress, Arevalo carries the hope of rejuvenating democracy and addressing the nation’s stark inequalities.

BNN Newsroom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

