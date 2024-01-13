en English
Accidents

Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI

On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement.

A Sudden Backtrack

The initial agreement had allowed PTI candidates to contest the upcoming elections under the symbol of PTI-N. However, in a surprising turn of events, the PTI-N recanted, creating uncertainty around the election symbol and the fate of a case pending before the Supreme Court. The PTI had sought refuge under the PTI-N symbol, given a legal battle concerning their own.

The Accusations Fly

Further complicating the matter, PTI-N Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar accused PTI candidates of submitting fraudulent nomination papers. His claim was bolstered by Barrister Ali Zafar, a PTI leader, who confirmed the existence of these deceptive documents. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) swiftly took notice of the alleged deception. The ECP stated that candidates’ electoral symbols would remain unchanged if their affidavits conflicted with their original party affiliations.

Transparency, or Lack Thereof

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan disclosed the existence of the agreement, which included seat adjustments in seven constituencies and a Senate seat for Dar. Despite the agreement, Dar distanced himself from PTI, citing a lack of transparency and honesty within the party. He announced his intention to provide the returning officers with a verified list of PTI-N candidates to prevent further confusion. This dispute has thus led to a turbulent political climate with accusations of dishonesty, lack of transparency, and the looming threat of a potential political crisis.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

