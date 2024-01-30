Political Family Feud Erupts Over Charter Change Initiative in the Philippines

Political fireworks ignited in the Philippines as a family feud involving Senator Imee Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez, both cousins, unfolded over a people's initiative for charter change. The disagreement, heightened by their alignment with opposing political figures, has stirred up controversy in the corridors of power and among the public. Marcos is siding with former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte, while Romualdez is leading the counteractive House faction.

The discord became public when Marcos criticized an unnamed figure, widely understood to be Romualdez, for suggesting that the Senate should refrain from involving itself in the initiative. The Speaker had previously insinuated that senators were being diverted by the initiative, urging them to concentrate on their legislative responsibilities. Marcos, in response, accused Romualdez of shamelessness, while Romualdez called for respectful dialogue amid their differing viewpoints.

Rumours of Public Funds and Power Play

Further igniting the conflict were accusations about the alleged offer of public funds from Romualdez's office to back the initiative, a claim which Romualdez has vehemently denied. The Senate, on its part, has expressed unease about being overruled by the House in votes on charter change, viewing the initiative as a ploy by the lower chamber rather than a genuinely public-driven movement.

Amid the escalating controversy, the Commission on Elections intervened, suspending all proceedings related to the charter change. This decision came in the wake of allegations surrounding deceptive practices and the sale of signatures. Senator Grace Poe lauded this move, stating that the Filipino people should be at the heart of a genuine people's initiative, not the politicians.