Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms

The Pokemon Company, the official entity overseeing all things related to the beloved franchise, has recently announced the discontinuation of its Pokemon TV app and website. In a surprising move, the app was removed from various digital platforms and app stores on January 8, 2024, with the service set to become completely inaccessible on March 28, 2024. The Pokemon TV app, a long-standing, free video streaming service, was a convenient hub for fans to watch episodes of the Pokemon animated series.

Fans React to the Discontinuation

For many, the decision to shut down Pokemon TV was met with disappointment and nostalgia. The app was a treasured source of Pokemon content, providing access to hundreds of episodes, complete seasons, animated specials, and even Pokemon Trading Card Game and video game competitions. Its closure marks the end of an era of easily accessible Pokemon content. However, the company has reassured that users who have already installed the app will be able to use it until the shutdown date.

Alternative Streaming Options for Pokemon Fans

The Pokemon Company, while not disclosing the exact reason for the closure, has directed users to alternative streaming services to continue their Pokemon journey. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will host different seasons and series of the popular animated show. Some fans speculate this move may be part of a larger plan to consolidate Pokemon content across different streaming services, possibly even a potential rights negotiation with Netflix.

Pokemon’s Future in the Streaming Landscape

Whatever the reason for the discontinuation of Pokemon TV, it’s clear that the Pokemon Company is shifting its distribution strategy. With the proliferation of streaming services, it’s possible that the company is seeking to expand its reach and accessibility. Despite the closure of Pokemon TV, it’s evident that the demand for Pokemon content is as strong as ever and fans are eager to follow their favorite franchise wherever it may lead.